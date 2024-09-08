Kyren Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyren Williams is the seventh-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 223 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, see below.

Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 223.0 25 4 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 196.1 51 15

Kyren Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

Williams accumulated 32.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 143 yards; 6 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Seahawks 17.4 15 52 2 2 0 0 54 Week 2 49ers 22.0 14 52 1 10 6 1 100 Week 3 @Bengals 6.5 10 38 0 7 2 0 65 Week 4 @Colts 24.7 25 103 2 3 3 0 127 Week 5 Eagles 5.7 13 53 0 2 2 0 57 Week 6 Cardinals 21.8 20 158 1 - 0 0 158 Week 12 @Cardinals 32.4 16 143 0 6 6 2 204 View Full Table

Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Williams' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kyren Williams 228 1,144 12 50 5 Ronnie Rivers 32 129 0 0 4 Puka Nacua 12 89 0 3 7.4 Matthew Stafford 21 65 0 3 3.1

