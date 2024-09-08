Kyren Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyren Williams is the seventh-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 223 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, see below.
Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|223.0
|25
|4
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|196.1
|51
|15
Kyren Williams 2023 Game-by-Game
Williams accumulated 32.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 143 yards; 6 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|17.4
|15
|52
|2
|2
|0
|0
|54
|Week 2
|49ers
|22.0
|14
|52
|1
|10
|6
|1
|100
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|6.5
|10
|38
|0
|7
|2
|0
|65
|Week 4
|@Colts
|24.7
|25
|103
|2
|3
|3
|0
|127
|Week 5
|Eagles
|5.7
|13
|53
|0
|2
|2
|0
|57
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|21.8
|20
|158
|1
|-
|0
|0
|158
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|32.4
|16
|143
|0
|6
|6
|2
|204
Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers
The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Williams' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kyren Williams
|228
|1,144
|12
|50
|5
|Ronnie Rivers
|32
|129
|0
|0
|4
|Puka Nacua
|12
|89
|0
|3
|7.4
|Matthew Stafford
|21
|65
|0
|3
|3.1
