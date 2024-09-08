menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Kyren Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kyren Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyren Williams is the seventh-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 223 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points223.0254
2024 Projected Fantasy Points196.15115

Kyren Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

Williams accumulated 32.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 143 yards; 6 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Seahawks17.41552220054
Week 249ers22.0145211061100
Week 3@Bengals6.51038072065
Week 4@Colts24.7251032330127
Week 5Eagles5.71353022057
Week 6Cardinals21.8201581-00158
Week 12@Cardinals32.4161430662204
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Williams' 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kyren Williams2281,14412505
Ronnie Rivers32129004
Puka Nacua1289037.4
Matthew Stafford2165033.1

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup