Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Kyler Murray is the ninth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 10th among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 297.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Kyler Murray Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Murray's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 297.4 13 10 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 285.9 12 12

Kyler Murray 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Murray finished with 28.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-24 (91.7%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 10 against the New York Jets. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Bills 14.2 21-for-31 162 1 0 0 Week 2 Rams 28.5 17-for-21 266 3 0 0 Week 3 Lions 14.8 21-for-34 207 1 1 0 Week 4 Commanders 10.0 16-for-22 142 1 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 24.1 19-for-30 195 1 1 1 Week 6 @Packers 12.0 22-for-32 214 1 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 20.2 14-for-26 145 1 1 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals Receiving Corps

Murray recorded 3,851 passing yards (226.5 per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage last year (372-of-541), while throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Murray's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Trey McBride 147 111 1146 2 20 Marvin Harrison Jr. 116 62 885 8 13 Michael Wilson 71 47 548 4 7

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.