NFL

Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, Kyler Murray is the ninth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 10th among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 297.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Kyler Murray Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Murray's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points297.41310
2025 Projected Fantasy Points285.91212

Kyler Murray 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Murray finished with 28.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-24 (91.7%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 10 against the New York Jets. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Bills14.221-for-31162100
Week 2Rams28.517-for-21266300
Week 3Lions14.821-for-34207110
Week 4Commanders10.016-for-22142100
Week 5@49ers24.119-for-30195111
Week 6@Packers12.022-for-32214100
Week 7Chargers20.214-for-26145111

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals Receiving Corps

Murray recorded 3,851 passing yards (226.5 per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage last year (372-of-541), while throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Murray's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Trey McBride1471111146220
Marvin Harrison Jr.11662885813
Michael Wilson714754847

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

