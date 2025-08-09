Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, Kyler Murray is the ninth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 10th among all QBs in fantasy points last year, with 297.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Kyler Murray Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Murray's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|297.4
|13
|10
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|285.9
|12
|12
Kyler Murray 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Murray finished with 28.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-24 (91.7%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 10 against the New York Jets. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|14.2
|21-for-31
|162
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Rams
|28.5
|17-for-21
|266
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|14.8
|21-for-34
|207
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|10.0
|16-for-22
|142
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|24.1
|19-for-30
|195
|1
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Packers
|12.0
|22-for-32
|214
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|20.2
|14-for-26
|145
|1
|1
|1
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals Receiving Corps
Murray recorded 3,851 passing yards (226.5 per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage last year (372-of-541), while throwing 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Murray's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Trey McBride
|147
|111
|1146
|2
|20
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|116
|62
|885
|8
|13
|Michael Wilson
|71
|47
|548
|4
|7
