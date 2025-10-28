Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), tight end Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the New England Patriots, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (224.4 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Pitts, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Patriots.

Kyle Pitts Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.47

43.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 40.4 fantasy points in 2025 (5.8 per game), Pitts is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 168th overall.

In his last three games, Pitts has tallied 139 yards and zero scores on 19 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 13.9 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that period.

Pitts has put up 30.8 fantasy points (6.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 34 targets into 28 catches for 248 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Pitts' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, when he put up 13.0 fantasy points with five receptions (on five targets) for 70 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts' game versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.8 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 18 yards on the day.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New England has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

