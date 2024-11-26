Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be up against the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Pitts' next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Pitts vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.43

38.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 149th overall, as he has posted 67.4 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

In his last three games, Pitts has compiled 75 yards and zero scores on six catches (10 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 7.5 fantasy points (2.5 per game) during that stretch.

Pitts has been targeted 24 times, with 17 receptions for 231 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 35.1 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pitts' fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 21.1 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on five targets) for 91 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Chargers this season.

