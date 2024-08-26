Kyle Pitts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyle Pitts posted 84.3 fantasy points last season, 13th among all NFL tight ends. The Atlanta Falcons TE is currently the sixth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|84.3
|170
|12
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|139.0
|95
|5
Kyle Pitts 2023 Game-by-Game
Pitts accumulated 11.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|4.4
|3
|2
|44
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|1.5
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|3.7
|9
|5
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|2.1
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|8.7
|11
|7
|87
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|10.3
|6
|4
|43
|1
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|4.7
|5
|3
|47
|0
Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Pitts' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Kyle Pitts
|90
|53
|667
|3
|5
|Drake London
|110
|69
|905
|2
|16
|Bijan Robinson
|86
|58
|487
|4
|10
|Darnell Mooney
|61
|31
|414
|1
|7
