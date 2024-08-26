menu item
Kyle Pitts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kyle Pitts posted 84.3 fantasy points last season, 13th among all NFL tight ends. The Atlanta Falcons TE is currently the sixth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points84.317012
2024 Projected Fantasy Points139.0955

Kyle Pitts 2023 Game-by-Game

Pitts accumulated 11.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers4.432440
Week 2Packers1.552150
Week 3@Lions3.795410
Week 4@Jaguars2.142210
Week 5Texans8.7117870
Week 6Commanders10.364431
Week 7@Buccaneers4.753470
Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Pitts' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kyle Pitts905366735
Drake London11069905216
Bijan Robinson8658487410
Darnell Mooney613141417

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

