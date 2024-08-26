Kyle Pitts 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle Pitts posted 84.3 fantasy points last season, 13th among all NFL tight ends. The Atlanta Falcons TE is currently the sixth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Kyle Pitts Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pitts' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 84.3 170 12 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 139.0 95 5

Kyle Pitts 2023 Game-by-Game

Pitts accumulated 11.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 57 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4.4 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 1.5 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 3.7 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2.1 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 8.7 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 10.3 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 4.7 5 3 47 0 View Full Table

Kyle Pitts vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons called a pass on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Pitts' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kyle Pitts 90 53 667 3 5 Drake London 110 69 905 2 16 Bijan Robinson 86 58 487 4 10 Darnell Mooney 61 31 414 1 7

