Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Kyle Monangai and the Chicago Bears will meet the New York Giants, who have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league (150 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Monangai worth considering for his next matchup against the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Kyle Monangai Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.25

56.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.73

1.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

With 50.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Monangai is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 155th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Monangai has amassed 37.6 fantasy points (12.5 per game) as he's run for 281 yards and scored one touchdown on 46 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 35 yards on five grabs (eight targets).

Monangai has 43.8 total fantasy points (8.8 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 55 times for 318 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 60 yards on six catches (nine targets).

The highlight of Monangai's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, when he piled up 19.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 176 rushing yards on 26 carries (6.8 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Monangai's game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.1 fantasy points. He ran for zero yards on zero carries on the day with one catch for 11 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Giants this season.

