The Denver Broncos are tied for the second-most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history (8), and their three Super Bowl wins couldn't have happened without some truly all-time great players. From John Elway to Peyton Manning, there's been no shortage of remarkable talent to suit up for the Broncos.

Still, that begs the question: who are the best Denver Broncos players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Denver Broncos players of all time.

Best Denver Broncos Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Denver Broncos players of all time based on per-game Approximate Value (AV) since the 1970 merger.

Player Rank AV AV/G Pos Seasons Terrell Davis 1 80 1.03 RB 1995-2001 John Elway 2 206 0.88 QB 1983-1998 Von Miller 3 120 0.85 LB 2011-2021 Gary Zimmerman 4 63 0.83 LT 1993-1997 Champ Bailey 5 104 0.77 DB 2004-2013 Floyd Little 6 62 0.74 RB 1970-1975 Randy Gradishar 7 106 0.73 LB 1974-1983 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Terrell Davis (1995-2001)

Terrell Davis' knees permitted him to play only four full season for the Broncos, but the running back made them count. Davis rushed for 6,413 yards from 1995 to 1998 -- the third most rushing yards for a player over their first four seasons in NFL history. He earned three consecutive First Team All-Pro honors from '96 to '98, back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year awards in '97 and '98, and MVP in '98. A two-time Super Bowl winner, Davis' 8 rushing touchdowns in the 1997 playoffs remain an NFL record.

Terrell Davis Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2017)

3-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

2-time Offensive Player of the Year

MVP (1998)

Super Bowl MVP (1997)

2. John Elway (1983-1998)

John Elway spent all 17 NFL seasons as quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and to this day, he remains their all-time leader in passing yards (51,475) and touchdowns (300). Elway led the Broncos to the playoffs 10 times, winning consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and '98.

John Elway Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2004)

9-time Pro Bowl

MVP (1987)

Super Bowl MVP (1998)

Walter Payton Man of the Year (1992)

3. Von Miller (2011-2021)

Linebacker/edge rusher Von Miller has bounced around the NFL in the twilight of his career, but his most impactful seasons came during his 10 years with the Broncos. Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year upon being drafted No. 2 overall in 2011, earning Second Team All-Pro honors to boot. He was selected as a First or Second Team All-Pro each of his first seven full seasons, even winning Super Bowl MVP in 2015. His 110.5 sacks remain a Broncos franchise record.

Von Miller Accomplishments

8-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

Defensive Rookie of the Year (2011)

Super Bowl MVP (2015)

4. Gary Zimmerman (1993-1997)

While John Elway and Terrell Davis may garner most of the praise for Denver's 1997 Super Bowl, it may not have been possible without offensive lineman Gary Zimmerman. Though he didn't arrive in Denver until his age-32 season, Zimmerman started 76 of a possible 80 games for the Broncos from 1993-1997.

Gary Zimmerman Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2008)

3-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (1996)

5. Champ Bailey (2004-2013)

If aliens challenged Earth to a game of football and the fate of the world was on the line, Champ Bailey may very well be the cornerback you'd want defending the opposition's best wide receiver. Bailey took his game to new heights upon joining the Broncos in 2004, earning First Team All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons with the franchise. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2006 and was a Pro Bowler every year he played at least 10 games with Denver.

Champ Bailey Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2019)

12-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!