NHL
Kraken vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken are playing the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Wild Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (26-31-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-22-4)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-118)
|Wild (-102)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (54.4%)
Kraken vs Wild Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Kraken are +210 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -265.
Kraken vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kraken versus Wild game on March 4 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Kraken vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Wild, Seattle is the favorite at -118, and Minnesota is -102 playing on the road.