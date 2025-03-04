Kraken vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken are playing the Minnesota Wild.

Kraken vs Wild Game Info

Seattle Kraken (26-31-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-22-4)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-118) Wild (-102) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (54.4%)

Kraken vs Wild Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Kraken are +210 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -265.

Kraken vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for the Kraken versus Wild game on March 4 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Kraken vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Wild, Seattle is the favorite at -118, and Minnesota is -102 playing on the road.

