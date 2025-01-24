NHL
Kraken vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kraken vs Penguins Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (21-25-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-22-8)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-125)
|Penguins (+104)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (64.4%)
Kraken vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +205.
Kraken vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Penguins on January 25, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Kraken vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Penguins moneyline has Seattle as a -125 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.