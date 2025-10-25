Magic vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: CHSN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (1-1) are favored by 6 points against the Chicago Bulls (1-0) on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSFL. The matchup's over/under is 232.5.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -6 232.5 -225 +188

Magic vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (60.5%)

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Magic compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 6 points or greater, the Bulls went 14-17-1 last year.

A total of 35 Magic games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Bulls games last year, 44 of them hit the over.

Orlando sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it did on the road (19-22-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, Chicago had better results away (22-17-2) than at home (21-19-1).

Magic Leaders

Per game, Desmond Bane put up points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists last season. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Franz Wagner posted 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 25.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He drained 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Tyus Jones put up 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 5.3 assists. He drained 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. put up 9.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists. He drained 46% of his shots from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Josh Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 assists and 8.1 boards.

Coby White put up 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

