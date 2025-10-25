3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for National Tight Ends Day in Week 8

A new yearly tradition has come from a position featured on the Sunday main slate quite often.

"National Tight Ends Day" has become an annual football celebration of fantasy football's most unique position. Some of them are game-wrecking monsters that are unstoppable in the middle of the field. Others make you shout "who?" when they touch paint.

In 2025, we'll celebrate during Week 8 on October 26th. With that in mind, it's only right to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and back some of these athletic specimens to do their thing.

Utilizing our NFL player prop projections as a guide, here are some tight ends props from FanDuel's NFL player props to help celebrate football's favorite holiday.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for National Tight Ends Day

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Colston Loveland +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colston Loveland's NFL career isn't off to the most sensational start, but what better day to show why he was the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft?

After Cole Kmet left with a back injury in Week 7, Loveland earned career-high marks in snap rate (67.2%), routes (16), and targets (4).

Opportunity has really been the obstacle to his breakout thus far. At the very least, this seems like an opponent where he can be efficient with the added opportunity. The Chicago Bears are 6.5-point road underdogs against a Baltimore Ravens team that has allowed the 14th-most catches (39) and 10th-most yards (402) to opposing tight ends. Oddly enough, Baltimore hasn't faced a tight end to earn a red zone target yet, which might be a sign of strength -- or underrate the touchdown potential of the matchup.

Kmet's inactivity at practice has led to an inactive status, so 28.6% implied odds for Loveland's first career touchdown seem a bit low. Even in part-time duty, he's still had a pulse in the red zone with a 12.5% target share.

Dalton Schultz - Receiving Yds Dalton Schultz Over Oct 26 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Houston Texans are surprise 2.5-point favorites even with Nico Collins (head) trending toward missing Week 8.

Maybe that's because Dalton Schultz is going to ball out on his position's holiday. Schultz is coming off a Monday night effort in Seattle where Collins' absence led to a season high in targets (10), catches (9), and yards (98). He saw 21.7% of C.J. Stroud's total looks.

It just so happens that, in this game that they'll need him, the San Francisco 49ers are a phenomenal positional matchup. Now without Fred Warner, S.F. has allowed the sixth-most targets (56) and fourth-highest rate of targets per route (22.7%) to opposing tight ends. In five of their seven games, a San Francisco opponent's tight end has crested 45 yards -- including both outings without Warner available.

Schultz is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game before this massive boost in workload. In a friendly matchup, I'll go to the well again.

Theo Johnson - Total Receptions Theo Johnson Over Oct 26 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's no doubt Wan'Dale Robinson has formed a great connection with Jaxson Dart. It's pretty obvious, though, that Theo Johnson is his No. 2 option.

Johnson's 19.5% target share in Dart's four starts is second-highest on the team behind Robinson (26.3%). He's caught at least three passes in three of those four games, and the one exception came against these same Philadelphia Eagles that the New York Giants face on Sunday.

So, what will change? Well, it could be the game script. On the road, the G-Men are 7.5-point underdogs despite leading the Eagles by double digits for most of the second half in Week 6.

Philadelphia has had an unusually soft schedule of tight ends thus far, including games against the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All those teams target tight ends at a bottom-10 clip across the league. I don't read much into Philly's exceptional yards per route run allowed (0.85 YPRR) to the position.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 4.01 median catches for Johnson in this matchup, implying closer to -132 odds for at least four.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.