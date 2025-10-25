4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 10/25/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers

Both these teams have been on ice since Wednesday, but the Charlotte Hornets' outcome has aged better, and the results seem a bit more sustainable.

Charlotte blew out a Brooklyn Nets squad that hung with Cleveland yesterday, and talent was never really the question with Charlotte -- it's been health. Their net rating (-2.1 NRTG) since the start of last year when LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller all play is not bad, and Kon Knueppel is a good stylistic addition outside to them.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers' issues seemed covered up by VJ Edgecombe's historic night. Edgecombe's 34 points made up for Joel Embiid's 4, and the former MVP played just 20 minutes as part of his rest program.

Philadelphia squeaked by a retooling Boston Celtics team that's 0-2, but I see Charlotte as more complete if Embiid's size isn't going to greatly punish their center spot. I'll sprinkle Hornets Moneyline (+172) assuming Edgecombe doesn't drop 30-plus again. The rookie is +3000 to do so.

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

These early Memphis Grizzlies returns? Not ideal.

Memphis has a 121.3 defensive rating (DRTG) through two games. A renewed Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans was one thing, but getting blasted by a Miami Heat team whose leading scorer was Jaime Jaquez Jr.? Embarassing.

The Indiana Pacers are off the primary NBA schedule after a Thursday start, so they'll have a rest edge in Memphis tonight, and Pascal Siakam should be another tough cover. Per FantasyPros, Memphis is allowing the the most points (38.0) and third-most assists to power forwards (7.0) per game already, and Siakam saw a team-high 23 rebounding chances in their opener, which was this group's first game without Myles Turner.

Williamson posted 41 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) against the Grizz, and Bam Adebayo (33 PRA) was similarly dominant in just 28 minutes on the floor. Here's another similar player in terms of size and ability level.

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' defense was flatly embarrassing on Thursday.

They wasted an Aaron Gordon 50-piece to sit with a league-worst 128.0 DRTG as we enter Saturday, and that's not even adjusted for the fact the Golden State Warriors were in the midst of a third game in four days.

However, Denver's got a shot to easily come up from the bottom and send the Phoenix Suns there. On a back-to-back from Los Angeles, Phoenix's 124.4 DRTG (28th in the NBA) isn't far behind.

Denver is an offense we know to be elite, but I can't help but feel oddsmakers are undervaluing Phoenix in this spot after yesterday's lopsided loss. Dillon Brooks (21.5 PPG) and Grayson Allen (16.1 PPG) have proven to be effective enough complimentary scorers to Devin Booker to think they'll score a bit on a horrible Nuggets D.

This is the fourth-highest total of today's five games. Considering Phoenix's tired legs and 259.5 combined PPG allowed thus far, that can't possibly be correct.

One of the manners in which yesterday's game slipped away from Phoenix was Booker's involvement. I don't think it happens again.

A motion scorer (Stephen Curry) already torched the Nuggets for 42 points, and Booker is a similar type of bucket. I just don't think he'll sit back and let Brooks (30.1% usage) lead the team in shots if they continue to get smacked, and open looks should be present opposite a Nuggets squad allowing 54.5 total PPG to opposing point guards at this stage.

Booker's greatest asset, though, has been his playmaking. He's 14th in the entire NBA in potential assists (14.0) so far, as well.

Against a struggling defense, this is an easy buy-low spot when this line was 33.5 against a better Los Angeles Clippers coverage unit yesterday. Though not wanting to lay the number outright, it's hard to fathom Denver can cover a 13.5-point spread unless their defense significantly improves from Thursday's tilt.

