5 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Saturday 10/25/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal John Tavares +106 View more odds in Sportsbook

Here's a Toronto Maple Leafs prop we can feel good about even with muddy news about the availability of William Nylander (upper body).

Toronto's offense would be at a disadvantage to be down one of their top scorers in terms of this game's outcome, but this is still a very gettable Buffalo Sabres defense. Buffalo is 31st in Corsi allowed per 60 minutes (68.1) and 28th in expected goals allowed per 60 minutes (3.87 xG).

John Tavares has hit this prop in just two of eight games, but they were the last two. As usual, he's on Toronto's second forward line and first powerplay unit, averaging 5.3 total shot attempts per game.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections currently have Nylander playing, so Tavares' shots projection (2.96) is worst-case scenario. It implies closer to -131 odds for three-plus shots.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins

Total Goals Over Oct 25 11:07pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets intentionally put themselves at a disadvantage tonight. That stings a bit worse after a 5-1 loss on Friday.

It'll be backup netminder Elvis Merzlikins after Jet Greaves started yesterday, and that's been good news for opposing goalscorers. Merzlikins has posted -8.82 goals saved above average (GSAA) since the start of last season. Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins (-4.26 GSAA) has been similarly ineffective.

If goaltending is at a premium, this should be a fireworks show. Columbus and Pittsburgh are bottom-8 teams in Corsi allowed per 60 minutes, and they're bottom-12 teams in xG allowed per 60 minutes.

Columbus is terrible defensively but 1-6 to the over. They just can't compete with most clubs offensively. Pittsburgh, allowing 0.85 fewer goals than expected per 60 minutes, is a good regression candidate for them to attack.

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Sean Monahan -146 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of Columbus' forwards that can help is Sean Monahan.

Monahan, centering the top forward line and top powerplay unit, has a role that would make him north of -200 nightly for a point in a normal offense. The veteran has an 18:48 TOI average. The team just isn't scoring enough.

Therefore, it makes sense that if the Jackets do get their offense going that Monahan should follow suit. He hasn't scored yet on 17 total shots on goal yet, either. That's after scoring on every 6.74 shots on goal a year ago.

Our projections expect 1.31 median points from Monahan in Saturday's game, implying closer to -271 odds for a marker. It's clear that the fact the center has only cashed this in two of eight games has taken a toll on oddsmakers' belief in his role.

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings

Moneyline Detroit Red Wings Oct 25 11:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On paper, the 5-3 Detroit Red Wings are building something pretty special.

Detroit isn't just winning; it's sustainable. The Wings are fourth in the NHL in expected-goals-for rate (55.6 xGF%). Frankly, it's just their pair of veteran goalies that have let them down in spots so far. In terms of goals saved above expectation per 60 (GSAx/60), Cam Talbot (-0.21) and John Gibson (-0.39) have started slow.

The St. Louis Blues (51.3 xGF%) aren't a bad club, and they're 2-0 on the road this year with a higher pedigree from previous seasons. They also shouldn't be favorites here over a Detroit squad that's 4-1 at home with no pronounced rest advantage. As of now, the Red Wings are playing playoff-caliber hockey.

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators

Los Angeles Kings Alt Total Goals Under 2.5 Oct 26 12:08am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The most tangible, consistent NHL handicapping element is a team's individual offense. Why are the Los Angeles Kings so distant for a stinker of an offensive performance on the road?

Right now, L.A. is the worst offense in the league on an xG per 60 minutes (2.55) basis. They've scored three goals or fewer in seven of their eight contests, which might be masked because five (!) of them going to extra time to inflate scoring totals.

On a defensive basis, the Nashville Predators ranks just 22nd in xG allowed per 60 minutes, but they've had one of the best cure-alls in the league for years in Juuse Saros. Saros (0.82 GSAx/60) is at it again in goal.

This game's low total (5.5) is a little concerning when Nashville is one of the league's most underperforming teams in terms of actual goals versus expectation. Fading a weak Kings offense at plus money is fine, though.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.