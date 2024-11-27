Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Seattle Kraken will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (11-10-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-9-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-200) Ducks (+164) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (73.8%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Kraken are +128 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -158.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on November 27, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

The Kraken vs Ducks moneyline has Seattle as a -200 favorite, while Anaheim is a +164 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!