Kraken vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Seattle Kraken will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Kraken vs Ducks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (11-10-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-9-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-200)
|Ducks (+164)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (73.8%)
Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Kraken are +128 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -158.
Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on November 27, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Ducks moneyline has Seattle as a -200 favorite, while Anaheim is a +164 underdog on the road.