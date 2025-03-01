FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Canucks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (25-31-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (27-21-11)
  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Canucks Odds

Kraken (-111)Canucks (-108)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (54.5%)

Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Canucks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The Kraken-Canucks game on March 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -111 favorite at home.

