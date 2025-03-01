Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.

Kraken vs Canucks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (25-31-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (27-21-11)

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-111) Canucks (-108) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (54.5%)

Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Canucks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under

The Kraken-Canucks game on March 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -111 favorite at home.

