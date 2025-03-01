NHL
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Canucks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (25-31-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (27-21-11)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-111)
|Canucks (-108)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (54.5%)
Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Canucks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Kraken-Canucks game on March 1 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -111 favorite at home.