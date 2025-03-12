NHL
Kraken vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Kraken vs Canadiens Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (27-34-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-27-6)
- Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-146)
|Canadiens (+122)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (53.2%)
Kraken vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +172.
Kraken vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Kraken versus Canadiens, on March 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Kraken vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Seattle is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +122 underdog on the road.