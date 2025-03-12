Kraken vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens.

Kraken vs Canadiens Game Info

Seattle Kraken (27-34-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-27-6)

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-146) Canadiens (+122) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (53.2%)

Kraken vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +172.

Kraken vs Canadiens Over/Under

Kraken versus Canadiens, on March 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Kraken vs Canadiens Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +122 underdog on the road.

