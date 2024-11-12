Kraken vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Kraken vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (6-8-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-7-2)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-182)
|Blue Jackets (+150)
|6.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (62.1%)
Kraken vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals (+132 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -162.
Kraken vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Blue Jackets game on November 12, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Kraken vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -182 favorite at home.