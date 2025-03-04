Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Knicks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, NBCS-BA, and MAX

The New York Knicks (40-20) are favored (-4.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (33-28) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on TNT, NBCS-BA, and MAX. The over/under is set at 231 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 231 -186 +156

Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (74.2%)

Knicks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 28-31-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 32-28-1 this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times out of 61 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 31 of 61 set point totals (50.8%).

New York sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (14-16-1) than it does in road games (14-15-0).

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (58.1%) than road games (58.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 15-15-0 record) than away (.548, 17-13-1).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 30) than on the road (15 of 31) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.1 points, 3 boards and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 14.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby averages 16.2 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24 points for the Warriors, plus 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.5% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

Brandin Podziemski averages 10.1 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

