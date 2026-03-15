Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Knicks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Golden State Warriors (32-34) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (43-25) at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Knicks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -13.5 216.5 -769 +540

Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (74%)

Knicks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 35 times in 68 games with a set spread.

In the Warriors' 66 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 66 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 39 of 66 set point totals (59.1%).

New York owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-11-0) than it does on the road (14-21-1).

In terms of point totals, the Knicks hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 32 opportunities this season (46.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 36 opportunities (47.2%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (14-19-1). Away, it is .438 (14-18-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.7%, 22 of 34) than on the road (53.1%, 17 of 32).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20 points, 2.9 assists and 11.9 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 assists and 7.6 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 2.2 assists and 5.3 boards.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Warriors are receiving 7.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Quinten Post.

The Warriors are receiving 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Gui Santos.

The Warriors are receiving 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Gary Payton II.

De'Anthony Melton's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

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