Knicks vs. Spurs: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for NBA Finals Game 1 (June 3rd)

Top Bets at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama to Score 25+ Points

Jalen Brunson to Score 25+ Points

Over 218.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today? You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Victor Wembanyama -138 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points per game across the seven Western Conference Finals games and averaged 32.3 points in the San Antonio Spurs' wins in that series. At Frost Bank Center in Game 1 of the NBA Finals — the biggest game of his career to this point — the expectation that Wembanyama reasserts his dominance against the New York Knicks is structurally well-supported.

The Knicks' primary Wembanyama defender will likely be OG Anunoby, who has historically been an effective individual stopper against Wembanyama in terms of points per matchup allowed. But Anunoby is a 6'7" wing defending a 7'4" center — he can disrupt rhythm but cannot eliminate scoring volume over 48 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns will also have to guard Wembanyama in stretches, and Towns' lack of lateral quickness against face-up shooting creates an exploitable mismatch.

At home in his first Finals game, with three days off from an emotional Game 7 win, the motivational fuel is high. He can get to at least 25 points.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Jalen Brunson +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson has been the engine of the Knicks' offense. He has averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists across 14 playoff games. Against the Spurs specifically, Brunson scored 29 and 24 points in two regular-season meetings this year in addition to 25 points in the NBA Cup Final.

Stephon Castle will likely be Brunson's primary defender for large portions of Game 1. Castle is an exceptional defensive talent — 6'6" with elite lateral quickness and the length to contest Brunson's pull-up jumper. The matchup is genuinely difficult for Brunson in a way that smaller, less athletic guards are not. However, the data from the regular-season meetings suggests Brunson can find a way to accumulate scoring even when the coverage is tight.

We could also see something tonight that the Knicks haven't seen much of lately: a close game. That could lead to more minutes for Brunson as well as extra looks down the stretch.

Total Points Over Jun 4 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A competitive Finals game in which both Wembanyama and Brunson are scoring well correlates well with the over.

San Antonio averaged 226.4 combined points per game in their home wins during the Western Conference Finals. The Knicks' last six games of the regular season and playoffs averaged 221.8 combined points. The 218.5 total is a baseline number that requires neither team to have an outlier game; it simply requires both teams to perform close to their averages.

While both of these teams are very strong on D, the Knicks and Spurs also have excellent offensive weapons and are capable of combining for at least 219 points in Game 1.

SGP Odds at Publication: +276

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

