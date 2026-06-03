Who Won the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

The 2026 Belmont Stakes happens one more time at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, while the renovation of Belmont Park continues. The race happens on its traditional date – five weeks after the Kentucky Derby, on Saturday, June 6. However, before delving into the next edition of the Belmont, let’s take one more look back at the 157th Belmont Stakes on June 7, 2025.

Even without a Triple Crown winner possible, there was a strong feeling of excitement in the 2025 Belmont Stakes since it would feature the top three horses from the Kentucky Derby clashing once more. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty bypassed the Preakness, as did Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Baeza, and were training directly to the third Triple Crown race. They would face Journalism once more, three weeks after his heroic victory at Pimlico, where he overcame a troubled trip and overhauled Gosger late to win the Preakness.

The 2025 Belmont Stakes was run at 1 ¼ miles – shorter than the traditional Belmont Stakes distance, but one that means the starting gate didn’t have to be placed on the turn. Going into the Belmont Stakes the only horse who had won at 1 ¼ miles before was Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner. Coming out, it was even more clear how much Sovereignty loved that trip – he won the Belmont even more impressively than he had won the Run for the Roses, three lengths over Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism.

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2025 Belmont Stakes Field

Off of that thrilling victory, Preakness Stakes winner Journalism was sent off the 2.05-1 favorite in the Belmont Stakes – he had been the Kentucky Derby favorite as well, and the public still believed he was the best three-year-old in training. Sovereignty and Baeza were just behind him in the market, meaning people expected a Kentucky Derby rematch.

The only other horse under double-digit odds was Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez, who was 7.1-1 in the Belmont five weeks after being scratched from the Run for the Roses. The rest of the field included Hill Road and Uncaged, the first- and sixth-place finishers from the Peter Pan (G3); Preakness fifth-place finisher Heart of Honor, and Sir Barton Stakes winner Crudo.

This was the field of eight horses for the 2025 Belmont Stakes:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Final odds 1 Hill Road Chad Brown Irad Ortiz, Jr. 14.2-1 2 Sovereignty Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 2.5-1 3 Rodriguez Bob Baffert Mike Smith 7.1-1 4 Uncaged Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 19.0-1 5 Crudo Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 11.8-1 6 Baeza John Shirreffs Flavien Prat 3.5-1 7 Journalism Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 2.05-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Belmont Stakes Horse Race

After rain and sloppy conditions earlier in the day, the weather had cleared up enough before the 2025 Belmont Stakes that the skies were merely cloudy, and the dirt was good for the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Then again, even if it had still been rainy or sloppy, the top contenders in the Belmont would almost certainly have been unfazed – the Kentucky Derby five weeks before had been run under showery conditions over a sloppy track.

Sovereignty came away well, but Mike Smith placed Rodriguez on the lead. Unlike his previous races, when he closed from well off the pace, Sovereignty settled inside of longshots Crudo and Sovereignty within close range of the early pace, showing a new tactical gear.

Into the backstretch, Uncaged began to back out. Crudo prompted Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Journalism advanced to stalk the pace just outside of Sovereignty – the battle was on.

Journalism moved first on the leading pair into the far turn, since Sovereignty was boxed behind the leading pair. Approaching the quarter pole Baeza joined the fray, looming outside of Journalism but still just behind the leading trio.

In upper stretch, Journalism took the lead from Rodriguez, but he was not home free. Sovereignty had gotten room, swinging out into the lane, and had clear aim under jockey Junior Alvarado. Sovereignty and Journalism briefly battled past the furlong mark, but the Kentucky Derby winner had momentum on his side. He opened up to win by three lengths over Journalism, marking himself the best three-year-old in his class. Baeza chased on best of the rest, another 3 ½ lengths behind Journalism.

Pacesetter Rodriguez held for fourth, 1 ¾ lengths behind Baeza but another 1 ¼ length clear of Hill Road. Heart of Honor, Uncaged, and Crudo completed the order of finish.

Sovereignty was the second Belmont Stakes winner for trainer Bill Mott, who also won the final jewel of the Triple Crown in 2010 with Drosselmeyer. He had also conditioned three other horses who hit the board in the race: 1999 runner-up Vision and Verse, 2018 third-place finisher Hofburg, and 2019 runner-up Tacitus.

Sovereignty Before the Belmont Stakes

Before the Belmont Stakes, and even before the Run for the Roses, Sovereignty had already proven his class.

It took Sovereignty three starts to break his maiden. He was fourth on debut in a six-furlong sprint at Saratoga, then second by a neck in a one-mile race at Aqueduct – a couple of one-turn races that just proved too short for the son of Into Mischief. Mott stretched Sovereignty out to two turns for the first time in the 1 1/16-mile Street Sense (G3) at Churchill Downs in October.

Though Sovereignty had yet to win, the public saw his potential, sending him out the 7-5 favorite. He ran to it, sitting last early but making a big run in the lane and clearing off to win by five lengths over Tiztastic and Sandman, two other horses who would also go on to make the Kentucky Derby field.

Sovereignty returned March 1 for his sophomore debut in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2). It’s always a risk to run a closer on the Gulfstream spur of the Kentucky Derby trail, but he was good enough. He rallied from last in the six-horse field, made an eye-catching run in the lane, and got up by a neck over the more forwardly placed River Thames. Four weeks later, in the Florida Derby, his late run wasn’t quite enough – as the 8-5 favorite, he finished second, 1 ¼ lengths behind Tappan Street. But, he had already earned a ticket to Kentucky, so he basically only needed a good effort, not a top one, before the real goal.

On Kentucky Derby day, Sovereignty clipped heels early but recovered quickly to his usual off-the-pace spot. He got a wicked pace thanks to Citizen Bull and Neoequos, perfectly setting up for a late rally. He followed Journalism around the far turn, locked up with the favorite through the lane, and cleared late to win by 1 ½ lengths over the favorite.

Sovereignty Later in his Three-Year-Old Year

After his Belmont win, Sovereignty stayed at the Spa. He returned July 26 in the Jim Dandy (G2), a 1 ⅛-mile race where he squared off against Baeza again. Showing a stalking gear, even closer to the pace than he was in the Belmont Stakes, he had to deal with a wide trip but still proved best, holding Baeza at bay in the lane to win by a length.

On August 23, Sovereignty returned in the 1 ¼-mile Travers (G1). Though he was at the rear early, it was a compact field of five, and he never let pacesetter Magnitude too far out of his sights. He got going around the far turn, took the lead in upper stretch, and drew off to win as he pleased – 10 lengths clear of runner-up Bracket Buster in the end.

That ended up being Sovereignty’s final start of the year. He had been pointed to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and was named the morning-line favorite. But, he spiked a fever in the days leading into the race, meaning a start against older horses would have to wait until the next year.

Sovereignty at Age Four

Sovereignty remains in training as a four-year-old. He made his return in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) on April 18, a blockbuster race where he was sent off the odds-on favorite of six despite facing both Journalism and the more experienced White Abarrio. Though all three of the leading contenders came away sharply, White Abarrio settled back, letting Sovereignty and Journalism do the dirty work on the lead. It was the right move by Irad Ortiz, Jr., who then sent White Abarrio after Sovereignty and Journalism in the lane. Sovereignty won the battle against Journalism – but didn’t win the war, as White Abarrio cleared to win by two lengths in the end.

The Stephen Foster (G1), a Breeders’ Cup Classic qualifier on June 27 at Churchill Downs, is expected to be Sovereignty’s next race. It won’t be easy – he’ll have to face White Abarrio again. Other top horses expected in the field include his rival and now stablemate Baeza as well as Dubai World Cup (G1) winner Magnitude.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.