NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Finals Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 (June 3rd)

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama Under 26.5 Points (-110)

De'Aaron Fox Over 1.5 Made Threes (+134)

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news as well as our NBA projections as a guide. Here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spurs vs Knicks Game 1 Props: Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets Today

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Under Jun 4 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama has been one of the big stories of the 2026 playoffs -- maybe the story -- but I am backing the under on his Game 1 points prop.

Wemby averaged 25.0 points per night this past regular season, and he's at 23.2 points per game so far in these playoffs while taking just 15.2 shots per game, down from 16.9 per night in the regular season. The market might be overvaluing him a bit.

While the San Antonio Spurs' superstar has had some huge scoring games, including a 41-point outburst in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama has gone under 26.5 points in four of his last six games.

Plus, the New York Knicks are a tough matchup for him as OG Anunoby has proven to be a really good one-on-one defender versus Wemby.

Since Wemby was drafted, there are 20 players who have defended him for at least 100 half-court matchups. The player who he has tallied the fewest player points per 100 matchups against as his primary assignment is ... O.G. Anunoby. — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) May 20, 2026

All in all, I think the market has gotten a little carried away, and although Wemby is clearly capable of blowing past this line, I like him to go under 26.5 points in the series opener.

De'Aaron Fox - Made Threes De'Aaron Fox Over Jun 4 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

De'Aaron Fox's ankle looked like less of an issue as the past series wore on, and I'm intrigued by these odds on him to hit multiple threes tonight.

Fox had his best game of the Western Conference Finals in Game 7, hitting a trio of three-pointers en route to 15 points, five boards and three assists. He logged 35 minutes and showed no ill effects of the ankle injury that kept him out of Games 1 and 2.

Now Fox has a slightly easier matchup against the Knicks -- New York is strong on D but isn't at OKC's level -- and it's a New York team that let up the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate in the regular season. In three games versus the Knicks this season, Fox attempted six, six and eight three-pointers.

It all adds up to this bet being my favorite player prop for Game 1.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.