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Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 Picks & Predictions: NBA Finals Best Bets for June 3, 2026

FanDuel Staff
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Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 Picks & Predictions: NBA Finals Best Bets for June 3, 2026
Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 NBA Finals Picks & Predictions | June 3, 2026 | FanDuel Research
2026 NBA Finals · Game 1 · Wed June 3 · 8:30 PM ET
Away · ECF Champs
New York
Knicks
@
SAS -4.5
218.5
Frost Bank Ctr
53-29 62-20
Score Prediction
Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Final
28
31
27
26
112
29
28
30
28
115
Spread: Knicks +4.5 ✓ Total: Over 218.5 ✓ (227) SAS wins by 3
Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson (NYK, C) — Questionable. Broke right pinky at home during the off week. Arrived at Tuesday practice without visible hand support and is expected to play. De'Aaron Fox (SAS, G) — Active. Right ankle sprain lingering since R2, playing normal minutes.

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals tips off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks in the first Finals meeting since 1999. Two clear best bets emerge when you break down the matchup data, injury news, and current FanDuel lines.

The two teams split their regular-season series 1-1. On March 1, San Antonio won 134-132 — 31 points and 13 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama, 29 points from Jalen Brunson. The Knicks won the other. In the NBA Cup final in December, New York beat San Antonio by 11 on neutral ground, but Wembanyama was unavailable.

Best Bet 1 · Spread
30.5%
Opp 3PT Allowed
11-2
NYK Playoff Record

The case for the Knicks covering as 4.5-point road underdogs is built on rest advantage, shooting profile, and historical context. Their 11-game winning streak featured 40% three-point shooting, the best mark in the NBA, while holding opponents to 30.5%, also the best in the league.

The Spurs are likely tired. San Antonio went seven physical games against Oklahoma City and had only three days off before Game 1. Their home advantage is real, but the red-hot Knicks can cover in this spot.

Mitchell Robinson's status is a headwind, but even without him (if he sits), Jalen Brunson (26.9 pts, 6.6 ast in playoffs) and Karl-Anthony Towns give the Knicks the firepower to keep this within the number.

Best Bet 2 · Total · Over/Under
27.3
Wemby WCF PPG
226.4
SAS Home WCF Avg
226
NYK Streak Pts Avg

The Knicks rank top five in offensive efficiency over their 11-game streak. The Spurs averaged 226.4 combined points per game in their three WCF home games, all three went over the total.

Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across the seven WCF games. Against the Knicks' defensive structure, built around protecting the three-point line, his post-up and mid-range game should be available early. Brunson countering at his 26.9 playoff average puts the over in play before either team's role players contribute a single point.

The only meaningful case for the under is De'Aaron Fox's ankle limiting his aggressiveness. But he is expected to play, and his 6.5 assists per game against the Knicks means he facilitates even when limited. The over is the play.

FanDuel Sportsbook
Bet Knicks +4.5 & Over 218.5
Bet Now →

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Frequently Asked Questions: Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 NBA Finals — June 3, 2026

What are the best bets for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3, 2026?

The two best bets for Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals are the New York Knicks covering the spread at +4.5 (-105) and the Over 218.5 (-106). The Knicks enter on a 11-game playoff winning streak with over 10 days of rest and shot 40 percent from three in the playoffs, the best mark in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs had only three days off after a brutal seven-game Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams' offensive profiles support the over, with the Spurs averaging 226.4 combined points per game in their three WCF home wins and the Knicks averaging 226 combined points during their winning streak. Place your Game 1 bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the injury report for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

The New York Knicks enter Game 1 with Mitchell Robinson listed as questionable after breaking his right pinky finger at his home during the team's off week. Robinson arrived at Tuesday's practice without any visible support on the injured hand and is expected to play, though his effectiveness against Victor Wembanyama remains uncertain. The San Antonio Spurs have no players on the injury report, though De'Aaron Fox has been managing a right ankle sprain since the second round and is expected to play his normal minutes in Game 1. Check the latest odds and player props for both teams at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the predicted score for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals?

Our prediction for Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals has the San Antonio Spurs winning 115-112 over the New York Knicks, a margin of three points that confirms the Knicks cover the +4.5 spread and sends the combined total to 227, comfortably clearing the Over 218.5. Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the difference at home in a competitive Game 1, while Jalen Brunson keeps New York within the number throughout. Tip-off is 8:30 PM ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on ABC and ESPN.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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