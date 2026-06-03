Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 Picks & Predictions: NBA Finals Best Bets for June 3, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions: Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 NBA Finals — June 3, 2026

What are the best bets for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3, 2026?

The two best bets for Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals are the New York Knicks covering the spread at +4.5 (-105) and the Over 218.5 (-106). The Knicks enter on a 11-game playoff winning streak with over 10 days of rest and shot 40 percent from three in the playoffs, the best mark in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs had only three days off after a brutal seven-game Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams' offensive profiles support the over, with the Spurs averaging 226.4 combined points per game in their three WCF home wins and the Knicks averaging 226 combined points during their winning streak. Place your Game 1 bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the injury report for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

The New York Knicks enter Game 1 with Mitchell Robinson listed as questionable after breaking his right pinky finger at his home during the team's off week. Robinson arrived at Tuesday's practice without any visible support on the injured hand and is expected to play, though his effectiveness against Victor Wembanyama remains uncertain. The San Antonio Spurs have no players on the injury report, though De'Aaron Fox has been managing a right ankle sprain since the second round and is expected to play his normal minutes in Game 1. Check the latest odds and player props for both teams at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the predicted score for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals?

Our prediction for Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals has the San Antonio Spurs winning 115-112 over the New York Knicks, a margin of three points that confirms the Knicks cover the +4.5 spread and sends the combined total to 227, comfortably clearing the Over 218.5. Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the difference at home in a competitive Game 1, while Jalen Brunson keeps New York within the number throughout. Tip-off is 8:30 PM ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on ABC and ESPN.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.