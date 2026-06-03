What Time Does the 2026 Belmont Stakes Start? How to Watch

Five weeks after Golden Tempo rallied from last to a thrilling victory in the Kentucky Derby, and three weeks after Napoleon Solo dug in to win the first-ever Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park, the series of Triple Crown races draws to its thrilling conclusion with the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes.

The race happens Saturday, June 6. For just the third time in racing history, the race will be run in upstate New York at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs over a distance of 1 ¼ miles, while the New York Racing Association finishes the construction project at Belmont Park. Next year, the final jewel of the Triple Crown is expected to be run at the new Belmont Park and return to its historic 1 ½-mile trip.

No Triple Crown will be on the line this year, as Golden Tempo was routed directly to the Belmont after winning the Kentucky Derby. In fact, no horse will contest all three races of the Triple Crown this year.

However, the race will be a thrilling rematch of some of the top Kentucky Derby contenders, including 1-2 finishers Golden Tempo and Renegade, fourth-place finisher Chief Wallabee, Florida Derby (G1) winner Commandment, and Louisiana Derby (G2) winner Emerging Market. Four new faces join the fray as well, most prominently impressive maiden winner Powershift and Peter Pan (G3) winner Growth Equity.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

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What Is the 2026 Belmont Stakes Start Time?

Post time for the Belmont Stakes is 7:04 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 6. The Belmont Stakes is scheduled as the 13th of 14 races on the stakes-packed card at Saratoga Race Course, on the fourth of five days of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news about contenders in the Belmont Stakes and top races all over the country by watching FanDuel TV. NYRA also makes the Belmont Stakes card available on network television on the Fox family of networks.

Belmont Stakes Schedule

These are the networks on which portions of the Belmont Stakes day card will air, including the races during each of the portions of coverage. First post for the card is at 11 a.m. EDT, with the Belmont Stakes set to go at 7:04 p.m. EDT.

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – maiden and allowance races, Just a Game (G1)

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. – Fox – True North (G2)

4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. – Fox and Fox Sports 1 – Jaipur (G1), Woody Stephens (G1), Met Mile (G1), Manhattan (G1), Belmont Stakes (G1)

7:30 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 - allowance race

FanDuel TV Belmont Coverage

Keep watching FanDuel TV all week for the latest news about contenders in the Belmont Stakes and through all five festival days, opening Wednesday, June 3, and closing Sunday, June 7. And you can be a part of the action during Belmont Stakes week and all year long by betting the races through FanDuel!

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.