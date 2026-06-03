FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Canada

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Canada

Love Island USA Season 8 Betting Odds 2026: Who Will Win the $100,000?

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Love Island USA Season 8 Betting Odds 2026: Who Will Win the $100,000?
Love Island USA Season 8 Betting Odds (2026) | FanDuel Research
🌴 Love Island USA · Season 8 · 2026

Love Island USA Season 8
Betting Odds (2026)

Season 8 premieres June 2 on Peacock — and FanDuel Canada already has odds posted on who walks away with love and $100,000. Here's your complete guide to the field, the numbers, and the best early value plays.

12
Islanders
$100K
Prize
PEACOCK
Stream
FIJI
Location
🇨🇦

Love Island USA betting is available to customers located in Canada at FanDuel Canada's novelty section. U.S.-based sportsbooks do not currently offer Love Island markets.

Season 8 of Love Island USA premiered June 2 on Peacock, and the betting markets are already open for fans who want to put money on who walks away with love — and $100,000 — when the finale arrives later this summer. If you are located in Canada, you can bet on Love Island USA Season 8 right now at FanDuel Sportsbook's novelty entertainment section, where markets are available for both the winning male and female Islander.

The show follows a group of single Islanders living in a villa in Fiji, coupling up and navigating romance while America watches and votes. One winning couple claims two envelopes at the finale — one containing $100,000, one containing nothing — and the partner with the money decides in real time whether to share it or keep it all. Ariana Madix returns as host for her third season, with Iain Stirling back as narrator.

FanDuel Canada
Female Islander to Win 🌹
Trinity Tatum
22 · Newport News, VA
+310
Favorite
Beatriz Hatz
26 · Brazil
+350
Melanie Moreno
24 · Los Angeles, CA
+350
Aniya Harvey
21 · Houston, TX
+400
Kenzie Annis
24 · Kennesaw, GA
+430
Vasana Montgomery
25 · Beaverton, OR
+430
FanDuel Canada
Male Islander to Win 🤙
Bryce Dettloff
23 · Milwaukee, WI
+310
Favorite
KC Chandler
26 · Atlanta, GA
+350
Sincere Rhea
25 · Cape May, NJ
+370
Sean Reifel
29 · Easton, PA
+390
Zach Georgiou
26 · Birmingham, UK
+430
Gabriel Vasconcelos
27 · Los Angeles, CA
+430

Odds via FanDuel Canada. Subject to change. Available to customers in Canada only.

Breaking Down the Odds

Female Favorite · +310
Trinity Tatum

Trinity Tatum leads the female board at +310, making the 22-year-old model from Newport News, Virginia the early betting pick to represent the women in this season's finale. As the youngest female Islander in the opening cast, Tatum's combination of professional modelling experience and stated desire for a genuine fresh start gives her an accessible, sympathetic narrative that Love Island USA audiences consistently reward at the ballot.

Also Watch Beatriz Hatz +350

Beatriz Hatz at +350 is the most distinctive name in the field. Olympic and Paralympic athletes have a strong track record of capturing audience attention in reality competition formats, and Hatz's bronze medal gives her an automatic hook that few Islanders have ever entered with. Her international background from Brazil adds a dynamic that has played extremely well in past Love Island seasons globally.

+430
Kenzie Annis

Kenzie Annis at +130 is the closest challenger on the female side. Her nursing school graduation and stated desire for a large family are the kind of grounded, life-goal-oriented backgrounds that resonate with Love Island USA's core audience, particularly as the season enters its middle weeks and audience voting becomes the primary driver of outcomes.

+400
Aniya Harvey

Aniya Harvey at +400 benefits directly from her father's name recognition among sports audiences. NBA fans who crossover into reality television viewing — a demographic that Season 7 significantly expanded — are more likely to attach themselves to an Islander with a sports family connection.

Male Favorite · +310
Bryce Dettloff

Bryce Dettloff leads the male board at +310. The 23-year-old from Milwaukee enters as the youngest male Islander in the field, and Love Island's history shows that younger male contestants who form strong early connections tend to be rewarded heavily by the public vote as the season progresses. His position as the favorite reflects early market confidence in his appeal to the show's core audience demographic.

Also Watch Zach Georgiou +430

Zach Georgiou at +430 carries the most recognizable name in the male field. His brother Charlie Georgiou appeared on Season 7, meaning a segment of the existing Season 7 fanbase already has a connection to the Georgiou name before episode one airs. Reality television betting markets consistently reward name recognition in early-season odds, and Zach enters with built-in audience awareness no other male Islander can match.

+390
Sean Reifel

Sean Reifel at +390 is the value case on the male side. Single father police officers have historically been among the most popular male archetypes in American reality television. His age (29) means he enters as the de facto most mature male presence in the villa, a position that carries real narrative weight in Love Island's social dynamics.

Love Island USA Season 8 Full Cast

👩
Aniya Harvey
21 · Houston, TX
🏅
Beatriz Hatz
26 · Brazil
👨
Bryce Dettloff
23 · Milwaukee, WI
👨
Gabriel Vasconcelos
27 · Los Angeles, CA
👨
KC Chandler
26 · Atlanta, GA
💊
Kenzie Annis
24 · Kennesaw, GA
👙
Melanie Moreno
24 · Los Angeles, CA
👮
Sean Reifel
29 · Easton, PA
🏃
Sincere Rhea
25 · Cape May, NJ
👗
Trinity Tatum
22 · Newport News, VA
🇬🇧
Zach Georgiou
26 · Birmingham, UK
👩
Vasana Montgomery
25 · Beaverton, OR

Past Season Winners

Season 7 · 2025
Bryan Arenales & Amaya Espinal
Season 6 · 2024
Kordell Beckham & Serena Page
Season 5 · 2023
Marco Donatelli & Hannah Wright
Season 4 · 2022
Zeta Morrison & Timmy Pandolfi
FanDuel Canada · Available Now

Ready to Bet Love Island Season 8?

Odds for both Female and Male Winner markets are live at FanDuel Canada's novelty section. Markets update as episodes air and public votes roll in throughout the summer.

Bet Love Island at FanDuel 🌴

Available in Canada only · Must be of legal gambling age · Odds subject to change

Odds via FanDuel Canada · Subject to change · Available in Canada only · Please gamble responsibly

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup