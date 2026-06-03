Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

NRFI Betting Summary — Wednesday, June 3, 2026

PIT @ HOU, 8:10 PM ET — Skenes vs. Arrighetti

CLE @ NYY, 7:05 PM ET — Williams vs. Cole

NYM @ SEA, 3:40 PM ET — Kirby vs. Peralta

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick 1: Pirates at Astros — 8:10 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Paul Skenes — First Inning Profile

Paul Skenes' 100.5 mph fastball is most effective in the opening frame before hitters have had any opportunity to time his release point. Skenes does not pitch carefully in the first inning. He attacks from the first pitch, generates strikeouts on short counts, and creates clean innings. He's let up one or zero earned runs in eight of his last 11 starts this year.

Spencer Arrighetti — First Inning Profile

Spencer Arrighetti presents more risk but has been really good this year, posting a 1.34 ERA. He's allowed just 0.38 homers per nine innings on the season, which makes him a quality NRFI pick. He also has a decent matchup against a Pittsburgh Pirates offense that carries the sixth-highest K rate over the last 14 days.

NRFI Pick 2: Guardians at Yankees — 7:05 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole — First Inning Profile

Gerrit Cole's rehab appearances didn't start so hot, but the veteran ace was clearly just knocking off some rust in his lengthy return from injury. He's been really great as he rounds into form, including a sparkling 10-K game last time out. The Cleveland Guardians have the fourth-highest K rate over the last 14 days (24.5%), which gives Cole a good chance to post a zero in the first.

Gavin Williams — First Inning Profile

Gavin Williams is a 28-year-old Cleveland right-hander who is making a leap this year, producing career-best marks in SIERA (3.18), K rate (29.0%) and swinging-strike rate (13.6%). While the Yankees have pop, they are expected to be without Aaron Judge, which lessens their first-inning threat.

NRFI Pick 3: Mets at Mariners — 3:40 PM ET

Starting Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Freddy Peralta

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Freddy Peralta — First Inning Profile

Freddy Peralta is pitching well of late, notching 25 Ks in his last 22.2 innings. He gets a park-factor boost today pitching at T-Mobile Park, one of the best venues for pitchers.

George Kirby — First Inning Profile

George Kirby is one of the most efficient starters in the American League. His control is elite (5.7% walk rate), which helps him prevent first-inning traffic. He'll need to navigate Juan Soto, but as long as he can do that, he should be able to toss up a zero in the top of the first.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.