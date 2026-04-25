Knicks vs. Hawks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 4

Top Bets at a Glance

Hawks Moneyline

CJ McCollum Over 19.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ Rebounds

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Knicks vs Hawks Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Hawks Moneyline

Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Apr 25 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The market is treating this game as an essentially even matchup despite the Atlanta Hawks leading the series 2-1. Through three games, the Hawks have looked every bit of an equal counterpart to the New York Knicks, so when you add in homecourt advantage, the Hawks' ML looks appealing.

This is no fluke for Atlanta; they have been legitimately elite since the break. Since the All-Star break, the Hawks have gone 20-6, the third-best record in the NBA during that stretch.

CJ McCollum's arrival from Washington transformed this team into a genuine playoff threat, and his performances in this series — 26 points in Game 1, 32 in Game 2, and 23 in Game 3 — have established him as arguably the best player in the series. Jalen Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists during the regular season and has produced multi-dimensional performances throughout the series, giving the Hawks a high-octane duo.

The Knicks' bench has contributed only 20 points per game in this series, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart have been offensively passive, and the team that was supposed to be a top-3 East contender is now staring down a 3-1 series deficit if they lose today.

Desperation cuts both ways — it can elevate a team's performance or expose its limitations. Atlanta, at home with a chance to take commanding control of the series, has every incentive and capability to deliver. I think they do just that.

CJ McCollum - Points CJ McCollum Over Apr 25 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McCollum was excellent again in Game 3 — continuing his elite production in what has been one of the most dominant stretches by a veteran guard in recent first-round history. His regular-season average with Atlanta was 18.7 points per game, which reflects a player who was integrated into Atlanta's system as a complementary scorer. In these playoffs, with full green light and elevated usage as the Hawks pick on Jalen Brunson's defense, McCollum has operated as a genuine top-level scorer.

McCollum's mid-range game, his pick-and-roll creation off the dribble, and his ability to create separation in late-clock situations give him clear offensive advantages that the Knicks haven't had an answer for so far through three games.

In a great groove and operating with strong usage, McCollum can keep it rolling in Game 4.

Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 11.9 rebounds per game during the regular season — one of the best rebounding averages in the league -- and he just gobbled up an eye-popping 17 rebounds in Game 3.

Atlanta's frontcourt, which features primarily Jalen Johnson at the four and Onyeka Okongwu at the five, does not have the physicality to neutralize Towns on the glass. Johnson is a versatile wing who contributes on the glass but is not a rim protector or rebounding specialist. Okongwu is a solid-but-unspectacular rebounder.

KAT should be in for big minutes in what is a crucial game for this iteration of the Knicks, and while we can't expect another 17-board game, I like KAT to snag at least 12 rebounds today.

SGP Odds at Publication: +553

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

