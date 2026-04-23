Knicks vs. Hawks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

CJ McCollum Over 19.5 Points

Atlanta Hawks Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Knicks vs. Hawks Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1 — Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over Apr 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson has been the most reliable offensive performer in this series for the New York Knicks. He posted 28 points in Game 1 and 29 points in Game 2, averaging 28.5 per game across two playoff games with a field goal percentage above 46% and three-point efficiency at 36.9%. In three regular-season matchups against the Atlanta Hawks this season, he scored 30, 24, and 34 points, hitting the over on his 26.5-point prop line in two of those three contests.

The motivation angle is strong. Brunson watched his team lose a 12-point fourth-quarter lead while he was on the bench, watched CJ McCollum torment him defensively with four consecutive fourth-quarter baskets when switched onto the ball, and watched Mikal Bridges miss a buzzer-beater. All of that sits in his competitive memory heading into Game 3.

Brunson averaged 26.0 points per game during the regular season but consistently outperforms that number in high-leverage playoff games. The 26.5 line is almost exactly at his season average, making this a bet on his demonstrated playoff-level elevation rather than a significant step above baseline.

In a massive game, Brunson's volume will be high. His shot creation will be high. This is my favorite prop for this game.

Leg 2 — CJ McCollum Over 19.5 Points

CJ McCollum - Points CJ McCollum Over Apr 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

C.J. McCollum's scoring prop has risen from 17.5 to 19.5 entering Game 3 after he just posted 26 and 32 points in back-to-back playoff games at Madison Square Garden. His usage rate in this series sits at 33.1% — the highest on the Hawks and 9.3 percentage points above Jalen Johnson's usage clip. Quin Snyder has made McCollum the unambiguous offensive engine of this team in the playoffs, and the 34-year-old veteran is responding with the best basketball of his Atlanta tenure.

McCollum is shooting 52.8% from the field through two games with seven made threes on 19 attempts. He has been particularly lethal in the fourth quarter, accounting for multiple game-deciding buckets in Game 2 including the go-ahead shot over OG Anunoby with 34 seconds left. At home in Atlanta, where the crowd energy may amplify his aggression, McCollum can keep rolling. There's room for him to regress from what he did in the first two games and still go over this line.

Leg 3 — Atlanta Hawks Moneyline

Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Apr 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The anchor leg that ties this SGP together. Atlanta posted a 14-2 record and the NBA's best home net rating after the All-Star break. State Farm Arena has been a fortress in the second half of the season and will surely be its most energized all year for the Hawks' first home playoff game. The Knicks have not shown the ability to sustain their best basketball without both Brunson and KAT simultaneously on the floor — a lineup problem that could be compounded in a deafening road environment.

If McCollum scores 20-plus and the Hawks are at home, it should give Atlanta a better chance to win. When Atlanta controls the fourth-quarter pace through defensive switches and interior attacks, they win. Both of those conditions are in place for Game 3.

Why it correlates: Brunson should be heavily relied upon in a crucial game, and he's the clear-cut number-one option on New York. McCollum scoring 20-plus in a tight game at home is the exact scenario where Atlanta's late-game execution — which has already delivered a historic fourth-quarter comeback — closes things out in front of their building. All three legs feed the same game script: a hard-fought, high-scoring game that comes down to the wire, decided by Atlanta's superior late-game composure and home-court intensity.

SGP Odds at Publication: +584

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

