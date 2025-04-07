Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The New York Knicks (50-28) are slight underdogs (by 3 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (58-20) on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 223.5.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3 223.5 -152 +128

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (55.3%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 38-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 38-39-1 this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 35 times this season.

Knicks games this season have hit the over on 41 of 78 set point totals (52.6%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (21-17-1) than it has in home games (17-22-0).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 39 home matchups (51.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 15 of 39 games (38.5%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (20-18-1) than on the road (18-21-0).

Looking at the over/under, Knicks games have finished over more frequently at home (22 of 39, 56.4%) than on the road (19 of 39, 48.7%).

Celtics Leaders

Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard averages 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Al Horford is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.3 points for the Knicks, plus 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists.

Josh Hart averages 13.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also making 52.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points, 3 boards and 7.4 assists. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

The Knicks get 17.9 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Knicks are getting 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.