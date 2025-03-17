Kings vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Minnesota Wild.

Kings vs Wild Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (36-20-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-25-5)

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-146) Wild (+122) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (56.3%)

Kings vs Wild Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -215.

Kings vs Wild Over/Under

Kings versus Wild on March 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Kings vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Kings, Minnesota is the underdog at +122, and Los Angeles is -146 playing on the road.

