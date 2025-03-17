NHL
Kings vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Wild Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (36-20-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-25-5)
- Date: Monday, March 17, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-146)
|Wild (+122)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (56.3%)
Kings vs Wild Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Kings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -215.
Kings vs Wild Over/Under
- Kings versus Wild on March 17 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Kings vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Kings, Minnesota is the underdog at +122, and Los Angeles is -146 playing on the road.