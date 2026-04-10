Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

The Golden State Warriors (37-43) visit the Sacramento Kings (21-59) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026. The Kings are 11.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -11.5 230.5 -549 +410

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (64.8%)

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 34-45-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 33-44-2 this year.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 48 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total 40 times in 80 opportunities (50%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (17-22-0) than it has at home (17-23-1).

The Warriors have exceeded the total in 27 of 41 home games (65.9%), compared to 21 of 39 road games (53.8%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (17-22-1) than at home (16-22-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 52.5% of the time at home (21 of 40), and 47.5% of the time on the road (19 of 40).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Stephen Curry averages 27 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 4.5 made treys per contest.

Gui Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Gary Payton II averages 7.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 58% from the floor.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Maxime Raynaud gives the Kings 12.2 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Precious Achiuwa averages 9.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He is also draining 53.5% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Nique Clifford gives the Kings 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 1.9 boards and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Kings are receiving 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dylan Cardwell.

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