NHL

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Utah Hockey Club in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7) vs. Utah Hockey Club (24-23-9)
  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-172)Utah Hockey Club (+142)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (58.6%)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Utah Hockey Club are -188 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +152.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Utah Hockey Club on February 22, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +142 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

