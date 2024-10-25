Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (4-3-1)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-156) Utah Hockey Club (+130) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (51.4%)

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +160.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Kings versus Utah Hockey Club on October 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -156 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!