Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Utah Hockey Club.
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (4-2-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (4-3-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-156)
|Utah Hockey Club (+130)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (51.4%)
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +160.
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- Kings versus Utah Hockey Club on October 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Kings vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -156 favorite at home.