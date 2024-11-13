Kings vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (9-2) visit the Sacramento Kings (6-5) after winning three straight road games. The Kings are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The over/under in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -7.5 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -300 +245

Kings vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (67.8%)

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Kings have put together a record of 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over five times this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the total in eight of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (1-2-1) than it does on the road (4-3-0).

The Kings have exceeded the total in one of four home games (25%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in four of seven matchups (57.1%).

This year, Phoenix is 1-5-0 at home against the spread (.167 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

Suns games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (four of six), and 80% of the time on the road (four of five).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 63.5% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.2 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 boards.

Keegan Murray is averaging 13.5 points, 1.7 assists and 8.5 boards.

Malik Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 2.8 assists and 3 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Suns.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Bradley Beal averages 17.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Suns receive 10.1 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

