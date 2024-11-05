Kings vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (2-6) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (4-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Kings vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -9.5 -108 -112 234.5 -112 -108 -400 +315

Kings vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (82.6%)

Kings vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Kings are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of eight chances this season.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 87.5% of the time this season (seven of eight games with a set point total).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.7 points, 13.4 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.1 points, 5.3 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals (third in league) and 0 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 14.4 points, 1.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.1 points, 3 boards and 3.1 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 58.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Gradey Dick gets the Raptors 21.6 points, 2.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 26.2 points, 5.8 boards and 7.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 13.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Raptors get 8.8 points per game from Davion Mitchell, plus 2.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

