Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

In NHL action on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Predators Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (31-26-19) vs. Nashville Predators (36-31-9)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-138) Predators (+115) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (57.3%)

Kings vs Predators Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Kings are +180 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -225.

Kings vs Predators Over/Under

Kings versus Predators, on April 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Kings vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Kings, Nashville is the underdog at +115, and Los Angeles is -138 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!