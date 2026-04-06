NHL
Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
In NHL action on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Predators Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (31-26-19) vs. Nashville Predators (36-31-9)
- Date: Monday, April 6, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-138)
|Predators (+115)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (57.3%)
Kings vs Predators Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Kings are +180 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -225.
Kings vs Predators Over/Under
- Kings versus Predators, on April 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Kings vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Kings, Nashville is the underdog at +115, and Los Angeles is -138 playing at home.