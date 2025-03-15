Kings vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Nashville Predators.

Kings vs Predators Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (35-20-9) vs. Nashville Predators (25-32-7)

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-215) Predators (+176) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (62.2%)

Kings vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -144 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +118.

Kings vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Predators matchup on March 15 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Kings vs Predators Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +176 underdog on the road.

