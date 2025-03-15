FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Predators Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (35-20-9) vs. Nashville Predators (25-32-7)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-215)Predators (+176)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (62.2%)

Kings vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -144 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +118.

Kings vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Predators matchup on March 15 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Kings vs Predators Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +176 underdog on the road.

