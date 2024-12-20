FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Kings Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (9-17-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Predators vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-110)Kings (-110)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (54.9%)

Predators vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+220 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -280.

Predators vs Kings Over/Under

  • Predators versus Kings on December 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Predators vs Kings Moneyline

  • Nashville is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -110 underdog on the road.

