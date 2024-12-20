Kings vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

NHL action on Saturday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Kings Game Info

Nashville Predators (9-17-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4)

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: NHL Network

Predators vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-110) Kings (-110) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (54.9%)

Predators vs Kings Puck Line

The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+220 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -280.

Predators vs Kings Over/Under

Predators versus Kings on December 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Predators vs Kings Moneyline

Nashville is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -110 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!