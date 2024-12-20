NHL
Kings vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
NHL action on Saturday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Los Angeles Kings.
Predators vs Kings Game Info
- Nashville Predators (9-17-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-9-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: NHL Network
Predators vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-110)
|Kings (-110)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (54.9%)
Predators vs Kings Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+220 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -280.
Predators vs Kings Over/Under
- Predators versus Kings on December 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Predators vs Kings Moneyline
- Nashville is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -110 underdog on the road.