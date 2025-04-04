Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Kings vs Oilers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (43-23-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-26-5)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-170) Oilers (+140) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (53.4%)

Kings vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.

Kings vs Oilers Over/Under

Kings versus Oilers on April 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Kings vs Oilers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Oilers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-170) and Edmonton as the underdog (+140) on the road.

