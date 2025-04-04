FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Oilers Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (43-23-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (44-26-5)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-170)Oilers (+140)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (53.4%)

Kings vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.

Kings vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Kings versus Oilers on April 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Kings vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Oilers reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-170) and Edmonton as the underdog (+140) on the road.

