Kings vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Kings vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSFL

The Sacramento Kings (25-24) host the Orlando Magic (24-27) after winning seven home games in a row. The Kings are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The point total for the matchup is 216.5.

Kings vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -5.5 216.5 -220 +188

Kings vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (60.1%)

Kings vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Kings are 19-28-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 24 wins against the spread in 51 games this season.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 28 times out of 51 chances this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 39.2% of the time (20 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (10-13-1) than it has in home games (9-15-1).

The Kings have exceeded the total in 14 of 25 home games (56%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 14 of 24 matchups (58.3%).

This season, Orlando is 15-9-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-18-0 ATS (.333).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 37.5% of the time at home (nine of 24), and 40.7% of the time away (11 of 27).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 20.6 points, 14.3 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 59.8% from the field (ninth in league) and 46% from downtown (third in league), with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Malik Monk is averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 24.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 61.4% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Suggs averages 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is draining 41% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.6 points, 7.3 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 2.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field.

