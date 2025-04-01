NHL
Kings vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Jets Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (41-23-9) vs. Winnipeg Jets (51-19-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-122)
|Jets (+102)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (55.8%)
Kings vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Jets are -280 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +220.
Kings vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Jets game on April 1 has been set at 5.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.
Kings vs Jets Moneyline
- The Kings vs Jets moneyline has Los Angeles as a -122 favorite, while Winnipeg is a +102 underdog on the road.