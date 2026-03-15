Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (17-51) are favored by 1.5 points against the Utah Jazz (20-47) on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 233.5 -130 +110

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jazz win (60.9%)

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings are 27-38-2 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 36 wins against the spread in 67 games this year.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 33 times out of 67 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 39 of 67 set point totals (58.2%).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 34 opportunities at home, and it has covered 13 times in 34 opportunities in away games.

Looking at point totals, the Kings hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 34 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 34 opportunities (47.1%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (18-15-0) than at home (18-16-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 24 of 34 times at home (70.6%), and 15 of 33 away (45.5%).

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.5 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Maxime Raynaud averages 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Nique Clifford is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 49.9% of his shots from the field.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The Jazz receive 9.1 points per game from Svi Mykhailiuk, plus 2.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Cody Williams gives the Jazz 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Love averages 6.8 points, 5.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

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