Kings vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Tuesday.

Kings vs Islanders Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (33-20-9) vs. New York Islanders (29-27-7)

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-192) Islanders (+158) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (59.8%)

Kings vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Islanders are -164 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +134.

Kings vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Islanders matchup on March 11 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Kings vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Islanders, Los Angeles is the favorite at -192, and New York is +158 playing on the road.

