Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Sacramento Kings (15-19) are favored by 4 points against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 236.5.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -4 236.5 -184 +154

Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (57.5%)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Kings have registered an 11-22-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 34 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 17 times this season.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over 21 times in 34 opportunities (61.8%).

When playing at home, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (5-14-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-8-0).

The Kings have exceeded the total in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%).

This season, Memphis is 13-5-0 at home against the spread (.722 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-4-1 ATS (.688).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 18) than on the road (11 of 16) this year.

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.4 boards.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 boards and 4.9 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks (seventh in league).

The Grizzlies are getting 13 points, 7.3 boards and 3 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies receive 16.3 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 5.9 boards and 4.9 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 3.4 boards and 5 assists per game. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Ja Morant provides the Grizzlies 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

