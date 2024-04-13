menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (42-26-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-49-5)
  • Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kings (-385)Ducks (+300)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (82.8%)

Kings vs Ducks Spread

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -138 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being +116.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Ducks matchup on April 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +300 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -385 favorite at home.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!