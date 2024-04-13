Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (42-26-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-49-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSC, BSW, and BSSD
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-385)
|Ducks (+300)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (82.8%)
Kings vs Ducks Spread
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -138 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being +116.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Ducks matchup on April 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +300 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -385 favorite at home.