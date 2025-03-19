Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Kings vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (56-11) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend an 11-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (34-33) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Kings vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5.5 234.5 -200 +168

Kings vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (55.2%)

Kings vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 41-24-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 28-36-3 this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 41 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 67 opportunities (56.7%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (20-11-1) than it has at home (21-13-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 35 opportunities this season (60%). On the road, they have hit the over 20 times in 32 opportunities (62.5%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (12-19-1). Away, it is .457 (16-17-2).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over more often at home (20 of 32, 62.5%) than on the road (18 of 35, 51.4%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 boards.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 56.8% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 70.2% from the floor (first in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points for the Kings, plus 4 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Kings are getting 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Malik Monk averages 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Kings 11 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Kings receive 12.3 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 6.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

