NHL

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

NHL action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (31-19-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-35-7)
  • Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-235)Blackhawks (+190)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (62%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kings. The Blackhawks are -132 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +108.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Blackhawks matchup on March 3 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Kings, Chicago is the underdog at +190, and Los Angeles is -235 playing on the road.

