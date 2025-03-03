Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

NHL action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (31-19-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-35-7)

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-235) Blackhawks (+190) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (62%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Kings. The Blackhawks are -132 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +108.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Blackhawks matchup on March 3 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Kings, Chicago is the underdog at +190, and Los Angeles is -235 playing on the road.

