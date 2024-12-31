Khalil Shakir Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will meet the New England Patriots, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (216.7 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Shakir, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Patriots.

Shakir vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.08

51.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shakir is currently the 38th-ranked fantasy player (128th overall), putting up 106.5 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

During his last three games Shakir has been targeted 19 times, with 11 receptions for 86 yards and one TD. He has posted 14.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during that period.

Shakir has reeled in 20 balls (on 34 targets) for 222 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 34.2 fantasy points (6.8 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Shakir's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, when he racked up 16.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, grabbing two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Patriots have given up a TD reception by 23 players this year.

New England has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to 13 players this year.

The Patriots have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

