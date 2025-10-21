Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman will be up against the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (203.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Coleman, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

Thinking about playing Coleman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Keon Coleman Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.93

53.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Coleman is currently the 49th-ranked fantasy player at his position (175th overall), posting 33.7 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Coleman has posted 11.9 fantasy points (4.0 per game), as he's turned 17 targets into 10 catches for 79 yards and one TD.

Coleman has compiled 125 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.5 (3.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Coleman's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 17.2 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 112 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Keon Coleman delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (1.1 points) in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in three balls for 11 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Panthers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.