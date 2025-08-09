FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Keon Coleman posted 82.5 fantasy points last year, 60th among all NFL wide receivers. The Buffalo Bills WR is currently the 53rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Keon Coleman Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Coleman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points82.518360
2025 Projected Fantasy Points117.09931

Keon Coleman 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Coleman finished with 13.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 70 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals5.154510
Week 2@Dolphins0.01000
Week 3Jaguars8.411241
Week 4@Ravens5.143510
Week 5@Texans10.951491
Week 6@Jets2.643260
Week 7Titans12.5741250

Keon Coleman vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 51.4% of the time while running the ball 48.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Coleman's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Keon Coleman572955648
Khalil Shakir1007682148
Josh Palmer653958417
Elijah Moore1026153816

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

