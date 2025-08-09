Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Keon Coleman posted 82.5 fantasy points last year, 60th among all NFL wide receivers. The Buffalo Bills WR is currently the 53rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Keon Coleman Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Coleman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|82.5
|183
|60
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|117.0
|99
|31
Keon Coleman 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Coleman finished with 13.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 70 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5.1
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|8.4
|1
|1
|24
|1
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|5.1
|4
|3
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Texans
|10.9
|5
|1
|49
|1
|Week 6
|@Jets
|2.6
|4
|3
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Titans
|12.5
|7
|4
|125
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Keon Coleman vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 51.4% of the time while running the ball 48.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Coleman's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Keon Coleman
|57
|29
|556
|4
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|100
|76
|821
|4
|8
|Josh Palmer
|65
|39
|584
|1
|7
|Elijah Moore
|102
|61
|538
|1
|6
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.