Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Keon Coleman posted 82.5 fantasy points last year, 60th among all NFL wide receivers. The Buffalo Bills WR is currently the 53rd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Keon Coleman Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Coleman's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 82.5 183 60 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 117.0 99 31

Keon Coleman 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Coleman finished with 13.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 70 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5.1 5 4 51 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 8.4 1 1 24 1 Week 4 @Ravens 5.1 4 3 51 0 Week 5 @Texans 10.9 5 1 49 1 Week 6 @Jets 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 7 Titans 12.5 7 4 125 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Keon Coleman vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 51.4% of the time while running the ball 48.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Coleman's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Keon Coleman 57 29 556 4 8 Khalil Shakir 100 76 821 4 8 Josh Palmer 65 39 584 1 7 Elijah Moore 102 61 538 1 6

